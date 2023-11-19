Skip to content
Media: 2 Ukrainian women, 6-year-old girl die in bus crash in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 2:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Ukrainian women and a six-year-old girl were killed in a bus crash in Poland, RMF 24 Media reported on Nov. 19.

According to the Polish news outlet, the crash occurred near the village of Wereszyn, which is located near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

All 10 passengers on board were Ukrainian citizens. Two of the victims died on the spot, and the third died of her injuries later.

The remaining seven passengers were transported to the hospital, including a three-year-old who is in serious condition.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

As of July, 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, resided in Poland – more than in any other country, according to the UNHCR data.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
