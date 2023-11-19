Media: 2 Ukrainian women, 6-year-old girl die in bus crash in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Ukrainian women and a six-year-old girl were killed in a bus crash in Poland, RMF 24 Media reported on Nov. 19.

According to the Polish news outlet, the crash occurred near the village of Wereszyn, which is located near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

All 10 passengers on board were Ukrainian citizens. Two of the victims died on the spot, and the third died of her injuries later.

The remaining seven passengers were transported to the hospital, including a three-year-old who is in serious condition.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

As of July, 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, resided in Poland – more than in any other country, according to the UNHCR data.