Mayors of 4 European capitals visit Kyiv, vow further support for Ukrainian capital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko welcomed mayors of four European capitals, the members of the Pact of Free Cities — Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, and Bratislava — on Jan. 11.

Klitschko thanked the mayors for the support they have already provided to Kyiv, as the city continues to be the target of Russia's missile and drone attacks amid Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, vowed to provide 60 metro train cars to Kyiv. Bratislava, in the meantime, plans to send 25 city buses to the Ukrainian capital.

Klitschko thanked his counterparts for the support and determination to help restore Kyiv and emphasized that the meeting is “evidence of effective cooperation between the cities and further support of Ukraine by European partners.”

During the visit to Ukraine, the mayors will also visit the sites of the Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, a hospital for war veterans, a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities, and an emergency help hub set up to provide aids to civilians during blackouts caused by Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy system.



The Pact of Free Cities is a cooperation agreement that was created by the mayors of Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, and Bratislava in 2019. Since then, it has grown to 33 members, including Kyiv.

