Mayor says wreckage of 3 drones found in Russian city of Belgorod

The wreckage of three unmanned aerial vehicles was found in Belgorod, Russia, Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Feb. 27. No injuries were reported, he said.

Demidov didn't provide any detail on the source of the drones.

One of the drones crashed into the window of an apartment complex, Demidov said. People on the property were moved to a safe location and given hotel accommodations while security services were on site, according to the mayor.

Belgorod is located on the Siverskyi Donets River, some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

Russian state-owned media reported on Feb. 1 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had asked the Defense Ministry to focus on preventing the shelling of Belgorod Oblast, which is located on the border with Ukraine.

Russia has been shelling Ukraine's northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have also been shelled. Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attacks.