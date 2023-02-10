Mayor: Russian mass attack damages energy facility, residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi.

This audio is created with AI assistance

During Russia's mass attack on Feb. 10, a missile hit a critical infrastructure site in Ukraine's western city of Khmelnytskyi, according to Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the city mayor.

The attack also damaged an educational facility, high-rises, and houses, but there were no casualties, Symchyshyn said.

He added that the air defense shot down "part" of the missiles flying over Khmelnytskyi, but damage to the energy site was "very significant."

According to the mayor, 90% of Khmelnytskyi's consumers have water supply, and "almost all of them" are provided with heating. Half of the consumers are left without electricity, but the local authorities plan to restore it by the evening.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that energy infrastructure had been hit in six regions as Russia unleashed its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 10.

Russia launched 71 missiles at Ukraine, 61 of which were downed by the country's air defense, according to the Air Force.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Moscow admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.