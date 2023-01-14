Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: Russia attacks Kharkiv with S-300 missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 8:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck Kharkiv with S-300 missiles early in the morning of Jan. 14, hitting the Industrialnyi District of the city, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

According to the mayor, two missiles were launched at the city's district, contrary to earlier reports that said four had hit the city.

Terekhov said the missiles were "aimed at infrastructure" without providing further details of what the missiles hit. Information on casualties and damages is still being determined at the site of the attack, he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
