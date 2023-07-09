Mayor: Explosion reported near Russian-occupied Melitopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

A loud explosion has been heard in the village of Zarichne near the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, exiled Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on July 9.

The explosion allegedly happened in a hangar that has been turned into a Russian military base.

Melitopol, which had a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, was occupied shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It serves as a railway hub for the Russian army in southern Ukraine to move military equipment.

Melitopol is also a part of the land bridge that connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.