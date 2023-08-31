Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian official claims drone shot down in Moscow Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 8:49 AM 1 min read
An emergency worker stands next to a damaged Moscow building following an alleged drone attack on Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian air defense shot down a drone flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed on Aug. 31 at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Sobyanin claimed that the drone was downed over the Voskresensky district, which is to the southeast of Moscow, and caused no casualties or damage.

Claims of drones shot down in Moscow Oblast are becoming an increasingly frequent event.

Sobyanin previously claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed a drone bound for the city on the night of Aug. 30 amid a "massive" strike on Russia's western regions.

It turned out to be the biggest drone attack against Russia and Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the Ukrainian military, the attack destroyed at least four Il-76 military aircraft in Pskov, a city 800 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Estonia.

Drones were also reported in Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan oblasts. The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol alleged that there had also been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.

Biggest drone attack on Russia, Crimea reported
Russian media reported what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

