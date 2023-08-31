Russian official claims drone shot down in Moscow Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense shot down a drone flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed on Aug. 31 at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Sobyanin claimed that the drone was downed over the Voskresensky district, which is to the southeast of Moscow, and caused no casualties or damage.

Claims of drones shot down in Moscow Oblast are becoming an increasingly frequent event.

Sobyanin previously claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed a drone bound for the city on the night of Aug. 30 amid a "massive" strike on Russia's western regions.

It turned out to be the biggest drone attack against Russia and Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the Ukrainian military, the attack destroyed at least four Il-76 military aircraft in Pskov, a city 800 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Estonia.

Drones were also reported in Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan oblasts. The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol alleged that there had also been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.



