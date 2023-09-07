Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Drones reportedly intercepted in Moscow, Bryansk oblasts

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 6:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sept. 7 that Russian air defense shot down a drone over Ramenskoye, southeast of Moscow.

Sobyanin said that emergency services were at work at the crash site. He also said that no casualties or damage had been reported.

However, Russian media outlets published footage and images on Telegram claiming to show the fallout of the drone interception.

According to these posts, the drone fell near Zhukovsky International Airport, and a blast wave caused windows in nearby houses to shatter.

The same night, Russian authorities reported attempted drone strikes on Rostov-on-Don and Bryansk Oblast.

Russian air defenses allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones over the city of Bryansk and the region, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz claimed on Sept. 7.

Drone debris slightly damaged a railway station, the nearby square, and several cars in Bryansk, according to Bogomaz. No casualties were reported.

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, two drones were purportedly downed, damaging cars and injuring one person, claimed Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims. Ukrainian authorities haven't commented on the reports.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have been on the rise in the last month. Moscow usually blames Ukraine, while Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.  

Ukraine imposes sanctions on petty pro-Russian politicians, yet ignores most high-profile ones
Editor’s Note: This story is the result of an investigation by StateWatch, a Ukrainian expert organization advocating for the principles of good governance, into how Ukraine imposes sanctions against high-profile pro-Russian individuals, many of whom are under sanctions in the U.S., UK or EU. The au…
The Kyiv IndependentGlib Kanievskyi
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.