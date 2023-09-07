Drones reportedly intercepted in Moscow, Bryansk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sept. 7 that Russian air defense shot down a drone over Ramenskoye, southeast of Moscow.

Sobyanin said that emergency services were at work at the crash site. He also said that no casualties or damage had been reported.

However, Russian media outlets published footage and images on Telegram claiming to show the fallout of the drone interception.

According to these posts, the drone fell near Zhukovsky International Airport, and a blast wave caused windows in nearby houses to shatter.

The same night, Russian authorities reported attempted drone strikes on Rostov-on-Don and Bryansk Oblast.

Russian air defenses allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones over the city of Bryansk and the region, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz claimed on Sept. 7.

Drone debris slightly damaged a railway station, the nearby square, and several cars in Bryansk, according to Bogomaz. No casualties were reported.

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, two drones were purportedly downed, damaging cars and injuring one person, claimed Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify any of those claims. Ukrainian authorities haven't commented on the reports.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have been on the rise in the last month. Moscow usually blames Ukraine, while Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.