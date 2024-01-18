Mayor claims drone intercepted near Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Jan. 17 that Russian air defense shot down a drone in the Podolsk district of Moscow Oblast.

The drone was reportedly destroyed and no casualties were reported. Sobyanin claims the drone was flying towards the city of Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian drone was intercepted over the Leningrad region during the early hours of Jan. 18.

Reports of drone strikes inside Russia have been on the rise in recent months. Moscow usually blames Ukraine, while Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.

Earlier this month, several drones struck "facilities of a fuel and energy complex" in Russia’s Oryol region. Oryol Governor Andrey Klychkov attributed the attack to Ukraine, while Kyiv refused to claim responsibility.