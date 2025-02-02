Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Fire
Edit post

Massive fire breaks out at Kharkiv warehouse after Russian drone attack

by Abbey Fenbert February 2, 2025 7:14 AM 1 min read
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a Kharkiv warehouse damaged by a Russian drone attack on Feb. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Kharkiv after a Russian drone struck a civilian enterprise late at night on Feb. 1, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Russia launched a drone attack against the city's Slobidskyi district, causing a massive fire in a production and warehouse facility. The fire spread over an area of 2,000 meters, the State Emergency Service said.

Firefighters contained the blaze at 1:27 a.m. local time on Feb. 2.

The warehouse was part of a civilian enterprise, according to authorities. No casualties have been reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure with missiles, drones, and glide bombs.

Outrage after Russian independent media Meduza uses Ukrainian war victim in ad campaign
Russian independent news outlet Meduza used a photo of a Ukrainian man mourning his family killed in a Russian strike to bolster its European promo campaign — without his permission, he told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.