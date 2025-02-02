Massive fire breaks out at Kharkiv warehouse after Russian drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A large-scale fire broke out at a warehouse in Kharkiv after a Russian drone struck a civilian enterprise late at night on Feb. 1, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Russia launched a drone attack against the city's Slobidskyi district, causing a massive fire in a production and warehouse facility. The fire spread over an area of 2,000 meters, the State Emergency Service said.

Firefighters contained the blaze at 1:27 a.m. local time on Feb. 2.

The warehouse was part of a civilian enterprise, according to authorities. No casualties have been reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure with missiles, drones, and glide bombs.