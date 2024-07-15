Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Fire, Electricity, Russian oil industry, Energy infrastructure, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Mass fire reported at low voltage equipment plant in Kursk Oblast

by Rachel Amran July 16, 2024 1:05 AM 1 min read
A mass fire at a low-voltage equipment plant in Kursk Oblast on July 15, 2024. (Smirnov/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A large fire broke out at a low-voltage equipment plant in Kursk Oblast, Governor Alexei Smirnov reported on July 16.

Smirnov alleges that a Ukrainian aircraft dropped an explosive device on the plant in Korenevo, causing a mass fire in one of the technological workshops. No employees of the plant were injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian intelligence services have been linked to a number of sabotage operations and attacks on Russian territory, targeting transport, military, or energy infrastructure.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustaining Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Attacks on oil depots in Krasnodar Krai in May reportedly disrupted operations at two facilities, the Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Tuapse refineries.

Updated: SBU behind attacks on Russian oil refineries, military airfield, source says
A source in security and defense forces confirmed for the Kyiv Independent that drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) targeted the 167th training center at the Yeysk military airfield, where Shahed drones were stored.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Rachel Amran
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.