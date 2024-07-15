Mass fire reported at low voltage equipment plant in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A large fire broke out at a low-voltage equipment plant in Kursk Oblast, Governor Alexei Smirnov reported on July 16.

Smirnov alleges that a Ukrainian aircraft dropped an explosive device on the plant in Korenevo, causing a mass fire in one of the technological workshops. No employees of the plant were injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian intelligence services have been linked to a number of sabotage operations and attacks on Russian territory, targeting transport, military, or energy infrastructure.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustaining Moscow's war efforts, as well as its military hardware.

Attacks on oil depots in Krasnodar Krai in May reportedly disrupted operations at two facilities, the Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Tuapse refineries.