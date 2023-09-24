Man hospitalized with shrapnel injuries after Russian shelling in Nikopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Sept. 24, injuring a 25-year-old man and damaging a supermarket and a kindergarten, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.



The victim, who was pierced with shrapnel from the attack, was hospitalized in serious condition, the governor said.



Russian attacks also struck the Chervonohryhorivka community, damaging four private homes, a car, and some powerlines.



The Myrove and Pokrovske communities were also shelled; details of the damage have yet to be reported.