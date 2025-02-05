Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Military aid, War
Edit post

Majority of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, survey shows

by Olena Goncharova February 6, 2025 1:42 AM 2 min read
Members of Germany's Bundeswehr look at MIM-104 Patriot missile launching systems at the Luftwaffe Warbelow training center on Dec. 18, 2012, in Warbelow, Germany (Sean Gallup)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A majority of German citizens support providing military assistance to Ukraine, with a significant portion advocating for increased aid, according to a new poll by the Wahlen research group for ZDF Frontal, a German investigative political program.

The representative survey found that 67% of Germans back Germany’s military support for Ukraine. Within this group, 27% favor increasing military aid to Kyiv, while 40% believe Germany should maintain its current level of support. Meanwhile, 27% of respondents called for a reduction in weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Security expert Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations highlighted the significance of these findings. "It is remarkable that, when combining those who want to continue supporting Ukraine, we reach 67%, which is a clear majority," she told ZDF Frontal. "This means that the so-called ‘Ukraine fatigue’ mentioned by some politicians is not reflected in the public."

Support for military assistance is higher in western Germany than in the east. In the west, 70% of respondents support supplying weapons, with 28% calling for increased aid and 42% favoring the current level. In eastern Germany, 53% support military assistance, with 20% backing increased aid and 33% preferring the status quo.

Among political party supporters, voters of the Green Party show the strongest approval for increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine, with 45% in favor. In contrast, 79% of Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters and 52% of those backing the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance advocate for reducing military aid.

Germany’s KNDS launches joint venture with Ukraine for military equipment repair, minister says
Germany’s KNDS Deutschland, a manufacturer of Leopard 2 tanks, has officially opened a joint venture with a Ukrainian defense company, Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin reported on Jan. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.