The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
France 24: Macron says Ukraine ‘can count on France to win this war’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 1:12 AM 1 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L), Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) react during a joint press conference at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on February 8, 2023. - Zelensky made today his first visits to Britain and France since the Russian invasion almost one year ago, pressing his allies for more weaponry and in particular fighter jets. (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 8 pledged that France would firmly stand by Ukraine as he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

“Russia cannot and must not win this war. As long as Russia continues to attack, we will continue to adapt and moderate the necessary military support to preserve Ukraine and its future,” Macron said, adding that France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights." Macron also noted that Paris would "continue its efforts" to deliver arms to Kyiv.

After major Ukrainian gains in the second half of 2022, Russia has recovered momentum, sending tens of thousands of freshly mobilized troops to the front. Zelensky's second overseas trip since last February, which will also include a European Union summit in Brussels on Feb. 9, aims to boost Ukraine's chances for Western aerial firepower to turn the war against Russia.

On Feb. 8, Scholz also assured Zelensky of continued allied support. The German chancellor said that since Russia's invasion began a year ago, Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and weapons."

Scholz added that leaders at an EU summit on Thursday would send a strong signal of solidarity with Kyiv. "I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family," Scholz was quoted as saying.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky makes surprise visit to UK, pleads for fighter jets
