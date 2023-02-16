Lviv Oblast governor warns of 'real threat,' urges residents to stay in shelters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi warned residents in the oblast of a real threat, urging people to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

"Residents of Lviv Oblast, there is a real threat. Please stay in shelters until the end of the air alert," Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram. He did not provide any details about the threat.

Kozytskyi's warning appeared after air raid alerts went off across Ukraine overnight on Feb. 16. In western Lviv Oblast, the air-raid warning system went off around 3 a.m.