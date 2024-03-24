Skip to content
Lviv firefighters successfully extinguish fire after Russian attack on infrastructure site

by Dominic Culverwell March 24, 2024 9:09 PM 2 min read
Firefighters working on the site of a Russian attack on Kharkiv on March 22, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Firefighters in Lviv Oblast extinguished a fire at an infrastructure facility after a grueling battle against the blaze that lasted for hours, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported on March 24.

According to Kozytskyi, 61 firefighters worked from early morning until after 5 p.m. local time to put out the fire.

The facility was hit by missiles and drones several times during Russia's latest widespread attack in the early hours of March 24.

Russian forces fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones mainly targeting critical infrastructure in eight regions in the west, center, north, and south of Ukraine, the Air Force said.

Kozytskyi reported the fire at 7.38 a.m. local time writing on his Telegram channel that no injuries were reported.

Russia launched a second attack on Lviv Oblast at 9.30 a.m. with Kinzhal air-launched missiles, according to Kozytskyi.

Two hits were recorded at the critical infrastructure site, but the firefighters already on site due to the first attack were evacuated to a safe space on time, he added.

The Air Force branch in charge of western Ukraine reported shooting down eight of the 19 cruise missiles fired, as well as all seven Shahed drones.

In total, 18 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed drones were intercepted by the air defense across Ukraine.

Russia has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with the March 22 strike damaging the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

The winter of 2023-2024 spelled yet another wave of massive strikes, but the resulting energy disruptions have not reached the scale of those in late 2022 and early 2023 as Russia's attacks this year have for the most part failed to disrupt en masse the country's power grid.

Naftogaz: Energy facilities in western Ukraine suffer damage during Russia’s overnight attack
A number of energy facilities in western Ukraine had suffered damage during Russia’s major overnight strike targeting critical infrastructure, state oil and gas monopoly’s CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on March 24.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dominic Culverwell
News Feed

8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
