Luxembourg sends 14 armored ambulances to Ukraine

Luxembourg has sent 14 armored ambulances to Ukraine, and they will soon arrive on the front line, Ukraine's embassy in Belgium said on March 12 in a Facebook post.

The ambulances were made by Venari, the U.K.'s leading emergency service vehicle manufacturer.

"Very soon the vehicles will be sent to the front line, where they will fulfil their primary mission - to save the lives of our warriors who defend our country," the embassy said in a statement.

The vehicles will also be used to save civilian lives, it added.

Russia has targeted ambulances throughout its all-out invasion of Ukraine, and volunteers and international partners have been helping to provide the Ukrainains with emergency vehicles.