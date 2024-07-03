Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Belarusian regime, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Political Prisoners, Alexander Lukashenko
Edit post

Lukashenko releases some political prisoners, Tsikhanouskaya says

by Elsa Court July 3, 2024 5:01 PM 2 min read
Belarus opposition supporters hold a giant white-red-white flag used by the opposition, during a demonstration in central Minsk on Aug. 16, 2020. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Some Belarusian political prisoners who were being held by Alexander Lukashenko's regime have been released, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya announced on July 3.

"Today we witnessed the first cases of some political prisoners being released in Belarus. I am glad to see these people free and reunited with their loved ones," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"But many are still on the humanitarian list. News of release is what we want to hear about every political prisoner," Tsikhanouskaya added.

Tsikhanouskaya did not provide details on who has been freed, but the news followed a surprise announcement by Lukashenko on July 2 that some political prisoners with serious health issues would be released.

Lukashenko made the comments ahead of Belarus' Independence Day, which is marked on July 3.

Andrei Strizhak, the head of Belarusian human rights foundation Bysol, said earlier on July 3 that he expects "good news today."

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Belarus Weekly

"It is only because of your support and the support of institutional donors and partner states that I am able to make this statement," Strizhak said.

Belarusian independent news outlet Nasha Niva reported that Lukashenko's announcement concerns a number of political prisoners who have cancer.

Nasha Niva said there are at least seven political prisoners who are known to have cancer, and at least 32 prisoners have filed an emergency medical request, which indicates they need to be urgently released to receive medical care.

According to the Viasna Center for Human Rights, there are 1,408 people being held as political prisoners in Belarus. Most of these people were imprisoned following the pro-democracy protests in Belarus after the 2020 presidential elections.

Media: Belarusian chief of general staff threatens to use tactical nukes ‘if sovereignty threatened’
Belarus’s Chief of the General Staff Pavlo Muraveiko said that the country would use tactical nuclear weapons in cases where its sovereignty or independence was threatened, Belarusian state-run news outlet Belta reported on June 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Elsa Court
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.