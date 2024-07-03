Lukashenko releases some political prisoners, Tsikhanouskaya says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some Belarusian political prisoners who were being held by Alexander Lukashenko's regime have been released, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya announced on July 3.

"Today we witnessed the first cases of some political prisoners being released in Belarus. I am glad to see these people free and reunited with their loved ones," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"But many are still on the humanitarian list. News of release is what we want to hear about every political prisoner," Tsikhanouskaya added.

Tsikhanouskaya did not provide details on who has been freed, but the news followed a surprise announcement by Lukashenko on July 2 that some political prisoners with serious health issues would be released.

Lukashenko made the comments ahead of Belarus' Independence Day, which is marked on July 3.

Andrei Strizhak, the head of Belarusian human rights foundation Bysol, said earlier on July 3 that he expects "good news today."

"It is only because of your support and the support of institutional donors and partner states that I am able to make this statement," Strizhak said.

Belarusian independent news outlet Nasha Niva reported that Lukashenko's announcement concerns a number of political prisoners who have cancer.

Nasha Niva said there are at least seven political prisoners who are known to have cancer, and at least 32 prisoners have filed an emergency medical request, which indicates they need to be urgently released to receive medical care.

According to the Viasna Center for Human Rights, there are 1,408 people being held as political prisoners in Belarus. Most of these people were imprisoned following the pro-democracy protests in Belarus after the 2020 presidential elections.