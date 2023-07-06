Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lukashenko claims Prigozhin back in Russia

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 12:16 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a joint exercise of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus outside Minsk on Feb. 17, 2022, a week prior to the start of a full-scale invasion. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claims that the Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is back in Russia, Reuters reported on July 6.

"As for Prigozhin, he's in St. Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko told reporters.

He added, however, that his previous offer to Wagner mercenaries to come to Belarus still stands.

Prigozhin and his contractors were said to leave for Belarus after their rebellion on June 23-24 ended in an undisclosed treaty, allegedly brokered by Lukashenko.

On June 27, the Belarusian dictator said that the mercenary boss has arrived in the country shortly after reports that Prigozhin's business jet landed at the Machulishchy military airfield near Minsk.

Already the same day, however, the independent monitoring group Belaruski Hajun said that the oligarch's plane left back to Russia, though it was unclear whether Prigozhin was on board.

While the presence of the Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is not confirmed, the group's recruitment centers suspended their activities in Russia on account of their alleged transfer to Belarus.

Satellite images by Planet Labs also revealed what appears to be a new military-style camp in Belarus over 200 km from Ukraine's border. According to Belarusian anti-government groups, these facilities may be used to house Wagner contractors, the Associated Press wrote.

Several NATO members have called for reinforcing the Alliance's eastern flank in reaction to the Wagner Group's re-deployment.

Poland to reinforce Belarusian border with counterterrorism forces
Poland will reinforce its border with Belarus with 500 policemen and counterterrorism forces due to the tense situation in the area, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński reported on July 2.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.