Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poland to reinforce Belarusian border with counterterrorism forces

by Alexander Khrebet July 2, 2023 3:47 PM 2 min read
A border guard patrol along the border wall at Polish - Belarus border not far from Bialowieza, eastern Poland, on May 29, 2023. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will reinforce its border with Belarus with 500 policemen and counterterrorism forces due to the tense situation in the area, Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński reported on July 2.

In response to the announcement that the Wagner Group mercenaries will move to Belarus, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania called for reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank.

The Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an armed rebellion against Russian military leadership on June 23. During a day-long rebellion, the mercenaries seized the Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov and marched toward Moscow.

As a result of an undisclosed agreement between Wagner's founder and the Kremlin, reportedly brokered by Belorussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, warlord Prigozhin and his mercenaries were allowed to move to Belarus to avoid persecution.

Russian outlet Verstka, citing its sources in Belarus, reported a military camp for 8,000 Wagner troops under construction at Asipovichy, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Ukraine's border.

Now 5,000 Polish Border Guard servicemen and 2,000 soldiers are protecting the 400-kilometer-long  (250 miles) Poland-Belarus border, Kamiński tweeted on July 2.

On July 1, Poland’s Border Guard Service reported that 187 migrants attempted illegal crossing from Belarus into Poland.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 14 – Wagner’s mutiny attempt in Russia, and its consequences
Episode #14 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Wagner mercenary group’s failed attempt to take on the Russian military establishment and its consequences. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Francis Farrell. Listen to the audio vers…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
