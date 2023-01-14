Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Loud explosions reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 6:08 AM 1 min read
Loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast early in the morning of Jan. 14.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported the explosions on Telegram, citing locals who live in the city center.

Located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March. Fedorov has reported explosions in the city several times in recent months.

Last month on Dec. 12, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that a bridge near Melitopol, used by the Moscow troops for transporting military equipment, had exploded.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaging in artillery fights in the area, leading to speculation that Ukraine may be preparing for its fourth counteroffensive to take back Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
