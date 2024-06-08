Local authorities: 1 killed, 2 wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed and two were wounded by Russian attacks in southern Kherson Oblast, the local authorities reported on June 8.

A 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded in the village of Dudchany at around noon, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a Telegram post.

Two men were wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Bilozerka in southern Kherson Oblast, about 150 kilometers southwest of Dudchany, the regional military administration reported on June 8.

In a Telegram post, the administration said that 81-year-old and 69-year-old local residents were outside when Russia attacked the village located a 20-minute drive from Kherson.

Since Ukraine liberated Kherson and its surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russian troops have continued to regularly attack the territory.

Areas near the river, such as Bilozerka, remain especially vulnerable, as Russian troops are only about 10 kilometers away, leaving the village in range of most Russian artillery and drones.

The administration reported that both victims suffered injuries across the body.

“Currently, doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance,” it said.