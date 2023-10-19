Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanian PM: War in Israel will not affect support for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 19, 2023
Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks during a press briefing after the International Summit on Food Security in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022
This audio is created with AI assistance

Global attention on the war in Israel will not weaken Western support for Ukraine, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in an interview with Deutsche Welle on Oct. 19.

Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as Israel's war against Hamas, are longstanding problems, Simonyte said, and they require long-term solutions.

Ukraine's Western allies must continue to provide support, including weapons and financial assistance, because it is vital that Russia is defeated, she added.

Simonyte also reiterated her support for Ukraine's integration into both the EU and NATO, although she acknowledged that it requires consensus among the organizations' respective members, which will take time.

Nonetheless, “Ukraine proves every day that it is fighting for the right to join the European Union and NATO.”

Ukraine was granted candidate status to the EU in June 2022 and officially applied to join NATO in September 2022.

Lithuania has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and has already provided close to one billion euros in military, financial, humanitarian, and reconstruction support as of June 2023.

It is the first-largest contributor worldwide in terms of the percentage of its GDP.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
