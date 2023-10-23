Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia using West's focus on other crises to renew attacks on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Increased attention from the West to crises in other regions of the world is a situation Russia wants to use its advantage, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Oct. 23.

Russia's renewed offensive shows that the Kremlin is "waiting for situations like this, where we draw our attention to somewhere else so they can renew their attacks," Landsbergis told the press ahead of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

"We cannot keep our eyes off Ukraine."

Europe must also learn to be able to respond to multiple crises simultaneously, Ukrinform quoted the foreign minister saying.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, must remain a priority because it is "happening on our border," Landsbergis believes.

If Ukraine's independence is secured, "the world can expect to go back to normal and to stability," he concluded.

Foreign ministers from across the EU will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Israel, and developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan, among other foreign policy issues at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Oct. 23.