Baltic leaders call for more air defense systems for Ukraine after Russia's latest attack

by Daria Shulzhenko January 2, 2024 4:43 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack against Kyiv on Jan. 2, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called for more air defense systems for Ukraine following Russia's Jan. 2 large-scale missile attack against the country.

Nauseda wrote on X that "Ukrainians do wonders with the air defense the West has provided, but they need more."  "Air defense systems to Ukraine now!"

Rinkevics also wrote that "Ukrainian air defense works well, but Ukraine must get more help."

"New Year’s celebrations are over and the West must get serious and act now," Rinkevics posted on X.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv.

The attack killed at least five people and injured 119, including children, as of 4 p.m., according to the State Emergency Service. Critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a total of 72 Russian missiles were shot down over Ukraine, including 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Russian forces launched at least 99 missiles of various types, preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones, according to the report.

"Another set of brutal Russian air strikes against Kyiv this morning, innocent civilians again being victims of the Russian terrorism," Rinkevics wrote.

UPDATED: Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, local officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
