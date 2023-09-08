Lithuania transfers over 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has handed over 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to bolster Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian aggression, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 8.

Vilnius announced a $44 million defense aid package for Kyiv in August, including ammunition for Carl Gustaf hand grenade launchers, rifles, maritime surveillance radar sets, 5.56 mm caliber ammunition, generators, anti-drone systems, and other equipment.

According to the ministry, Vilnius has already provided Kyiv with "Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft aircraft with cartridges, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of artillery pieces, and cartridges with grenades" in 2023, as well as training and medical support for Ukrainian soldiers.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also said that Ukraine should receive new NASAMS launchers from Vilnius sometime in September.