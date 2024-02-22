Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Border security
Edit post

Lithuania to close 2 more border crossings with Belarus

by Abbey Fenbert February 22, 2024 2:34 AM 2 min read
Cars and people with bicycles wait at the Sumskas border crossing point between Lithuania and Belarus on Aug. 12, 2023. (Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will shut down two crossings, the Lavoriskes and Raigardas checkpoints, on its border with Belarus beginning March 1, the government announced on Feb. 21.

Lithuania previously shut down two of its six border crossings in August 2023. The new announcement means that only two checkpoints, Myadininkai and Shalchyninkai, will remain open on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

The country's Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite called the decision "timely and necessary."

"Large resources are needed to control flows, prevent smuggling, ensure international sanctions, and reduce traffic safety risks," Bilotaite said.

"This decision was also determined by the risks associated with the increased activities of the Belarusian intelligence and security services against Lithuania and our citizens."

The government announced additional limitations at the border, including prohibiting the passage of pedestrians and cyclists at the two remaining crossing points. Passenger boarding and disembarking at two railway checkpoints, one on the Belarusian border and one on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast, is also barred except in certain cases at the determination of the State Border Guard Service.

Lithuania will also reduce by 50 percent the number of permits it issues to Lithuanian and Belarusian carriers providing international bus transportation.

Fears of aggression from Belarus and Russia have intensified among Baltic states since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced on Jan. 19 a plan to build a Baltic defense line to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.

Belarus Weekly: Russia’s wanted lists include over 3,000 Belarusians
European Parliament condemns the human rights violations of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, urges non-recognition of upcoming elections amid mass arrests and repression in Belarus. Lukashenko authorities sell seized property of political opponents through in absentia legal proceedings. The Russian…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.