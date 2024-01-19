Skip to content
Baltic countries to build defenses on Russian, Belarusian borders

by Kateryna Denisova January 19, 2024 9:25 PM 2 min read
Estonian soldiers. (Estonian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania agreed to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia, the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Jan. 19.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns that the Baltic states, which are among Moscow's biggest critics and Kyiv's staunchest allies since day one of the all-out war, could become the next target for aggression,

These fears are reinforced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin's repeated threats to NATO countries.

The agreement signed by the defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania provides for defensive installations on their borders to deter and, if necessary, protect against military threats.

“Russia's war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, we also need physical defenses on the border from the first meter to protect Estonia," Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

According to the ERR public broadcaster, Tallinn plans to build about 600 fortified bunkers along the border, with each bunker designed to accommodate up to 10 soldiers.

The defense ministers of the three nations also signed a letter of intent for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, which aims to establish a framework for the common use of the weapon system in peacetime and wartime.

From late January till May, NATO will hold its most extensive military exercise in recent decades, involving about 90,000 troops. In July 2023, NATO countries called Russia the most significant threat in a Vilnius summit communique while emphasizing that they "do not seek confrontation."

Putin threatens Latvia with consequences over Russian minority policies
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Latvia would face repercussions “inside their own country” due to Riga’s policies regarding the Russian-speaking minority. He made the statement at the meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Dec. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
