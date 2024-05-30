Lithuania joins air defense coalition, to send radars to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania joined an allied coalition supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the country's President Gitanas Nauseda announced on May 30.

The initiative, led by Germany, France, and the U.S., was launched in mid-February with 15 countries joining it at the time.

Vilnius will provide Kyiv with mobile air surveillance radars, Nauseda said. The approximate date of their arrival in Ukraine, as well as the amount of Lithuanian contribution, were not specified.

"Military support to Ukraine is crucial. Ukraine needs weapons, not promises. Let's walk the talk," Nauseda wrote on X.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses amid intense Russian aerial strikes. Over the weekend, a Russian attack against a supermarket in the city of Kharkiv killed 19 civilians and injured 54.

"Lithuania's contribution is very valuable to us. Promptly strengthening Ukraine's air defense is key to combating Russian aggression, protecting our people, and defending our frontline positions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Lithuania, one of Kyiv’s staunch supporters, announced the creation of the demining coalition in July 2023. The country also joined the Czech-led ammunition initiative and backs Ukraine's right to strike targets inside Russia with Western weapons.