Lithuania delivers small arms ammunition, winter equipment to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 22, 2023 4:25 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian military aid delivered to Ukraine. Photo published on Nov. 22, 2023. (Lithuanian Defense Ministry/X)
Lithuania delivered 3 million units of 7.62x51mm small arms ammunition, remote detonation systems, and winter equipment to the Ukrainian military, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 22.

"One more new package of military support from Lithuania has reached Ukraine today," the ministry's statement read.

"Our commitment to assist Ukraine remains unbreakable."

Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with around 500 million euros ($543 million) in defense assistance, according to the ministry's statement. The country is also among the leading Ukraine donors in terms of gross domestic product shares.

Vilnius announced on Nov. 10 that it had supplied Ukraine with National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).

Author: Martin Fornusek
12:27 AM

Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast.

Governor Filip Pronin said the drone debris struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.
10:41 PM

White House hopes Ukraine aid bill to pass in January.

The White House hopes that Congress will pass a funding request containing $61 billion for Ukraine in January to maintain support for Kyiv amid Russia's invasion, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 20.
3:31 PM

Poll: Majority of Ukrainians would disapprove of Zaluzhnyi's resignation.

An overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and only 8% believe that there are serious disagreements between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Dec. 20 found.
