Lithuania delivers small arms ammunition, winter equipment to Ukraine

Lithuania delivered 3 million units of 7.62x51mm small arms ammunition, remote detonation systems, and winter equipment to the Ukrainian military, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 22.

"One more new package of military support from Lithuania has reached Ukraine today," the ministry's statement read.

"Our commitment to assist Ukraine remains unbreakable."

Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with around 500 million euros ($543 million) in defense assistance, according to the ministry's statement. The country is also among the leading Ukraine donors in terms of gross domestic product shares.

Vilnius announced on Nov. 10 that it had supplied Ukraine with National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).