US announces visa bans for individuals over undermining Georgian democracy

by Sonya Bandouil December 13, 2024 8:33 AM 2 min read
The U.S. State Department seal is displayed at the International Cybersecurity Forum 2024 in Kyiv on Feb. 7, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department announced visa bans on approximately 20 Georgian individuals for undermining democracy in the country, according to the department’s statement on Dec. 12.

The ban will extend to Georgian ministers, parliament members, security officials, and private individuals.

The move comes amid daily protests in Georgia that began after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the EU accession talks would be suspended until 2028. Hundreds of protestors have been detained, with dozens reported injured as the Georgian police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

The U.S. condemned the ruling Georgian Dream party, saying, "The Georgian Dream party has turned its back on the Euro-Atlantic future for Georgia, which is desired by the vast majority of the Georgian people and enshrined in the Georgian constitution."

The State Department also noted that additional measures are being prepared, including sanctions.

Georgian Dream, which declared victory in the October elections broadly disputed by domestic opposition and international observers, has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

"The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, including protesters, members of the media, human rights activists, and opposition figures," the U.S. State Department’s statement said.

In response to the crackdown, the Baltic countries and Ukraine have imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of Georgian Dream, and other officials for their role in suppressing the protests.

Hungary vows to block potential EU sanctions on Georgia over protest crackdowns
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has pledged to veto a proposal to impose EU sanctions on Georgian officials for their crackdown on anti-government protests, the First Channel of Georgia reported on Dec. 10.
