Washington Post: Leaked US documents indicate Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 7:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently ordered subordinates to produce up to 40,000 rockets to be covertly shipped to Russia, according to a document exclusively obtained by the Washington Post.

A portion of a top secret document, dated Feb. 17, summarizes alleged conversations between Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials and also highlights plans to supply Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder.

"In the document, Sisi instructs the officials to keep the production and shipment of the rockets secret 'to avoid problems with the West,'" the Washington Post reports.

The journalists obtained the document from a trove of images of classified files posted in February and March on Discord, instant messaging social platform. The source of the leak remains unknown. The document has not been previously reported.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, told the journalists commenting on the document that “Egypt’s position from the beginning is based on noninvolvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support to the U.N. charter and international law in the U.N. General Assembly resolutions.”

CNN: Ukraine alters military plans after Pentagon document leak
Ukraine has changed some of its military plans following a leak of dozens of Pentagon documents, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
