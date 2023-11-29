Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Corruption
Edit post

Law enforcement uncover scheme that illegally seized land near Kyiv power plant

by Nate Ostiller November 29, 2023 1:26 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian policemen and National Guard stand guard at the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant on Jan. 25, 2015. (Serhii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) revealed a criminal scheme in which conspirators allegedly seized land surrounding the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) through unlawful means, the SBI announced on Nov. 29.

According to the SBI, the conspirators numbered almost 25 people in total and included a wide variety of professionals involved in the construction, sale, and legal aspects of the real estate industry

They reportedly worked with government officials to fraudulently register the land plots as agricultural, thus making them able to be purchased by private citizens, the SBI said.

Through the scheme, the conspirators acquired a total of 5 hectares of land, worth an estimated total of more than Hr 15 million ($415,000).

Beyond their monetary value, the lands are classified as being part of the Kyiv water fund and are part of the territory of the Kyiv HPP, which is a critical piece of energy infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast. As such, the area is protected and of high importance to the government, especially during the full-scale invasion and in light of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The SBI said that the investigation is ongoing, and five people have been detained so far.

If convicted, conspirators of the scheme could face up to 12 years in prison, as well as the confiscation of property.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.