Latvian president arrives in Ukraine on official visit

by Martin Fornusek November 24, 2023 8:19 PM 2 min read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) on the former's official visit to Ukraine on Nov. 24, 2023. (Latvian Presidential Office/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics arrived in Ukraine on Nov. 24, visiting Kyiv and the site of Russian atrocities in Chernihiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

Zelensky welcomed his Latvian counterpart in Ukraine's capital, thanking Rinkevics's homeland for "taking a principled stance in favor of Ukraine's full-fledged EU membership."

"Ukraine's place is in the European Union. It has achieved significant progress in implementing reforms despite active hostilities and struggles against the Russian aggressor," Rinkevics said.

Ukraine became an EU membership candidate in June last year and now hopes for a positive decision on the start of accession talks by the end of 2023.

"President Rinkevics reiterated Latvia's firm and unwavering support for Ukraine, including military aid," Zelensky wrote on social media, adding he and Rinkevics discussed continued military aid for Kyiv.

Rinkevics' trip to Ukraine included a visit to the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast, which was briefly occupied by Russian forces in early 2022.

Latvia's head of state visited a local school where Russian troops held residents hostage in inhumane conditions for almost a month.

The Baltic country is involved in Chernihiv Oblast's reconstruction efforts, contributing more than $5.5 million this year.

The prime minister of Latvia's neighbor Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, arrived in Kyiv earlier on Nov. 24.

Author: Martin Fornusek
