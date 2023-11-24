Lithuanian PM Simonyte visits Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte visited Kyiv on Nov. 24, she announced on Twitter.

On her first stop, Simonyte visited a memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers and paid her respects.

"They gave their lives to also defend all of us," she said.

"The only way to achieve lasting and just peace is by helping Ukraine win as soon as possible, regain its full territorial integrity, serve international justice, and rebuild stronger," she added.

Simonyte has visited Ukraine on previous occasions during the full-scale war, including shortly after the beginning of the invasion in April 2022, where she observed the widespread damage caused by Russian attacks in the Kyiv suburb of Borodianka along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Lithuania is ranked second among providers of foreign aid to Ukraine by percentage of GDP as of July 31, 2023.