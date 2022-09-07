Latvia supports gradual introduction of mandatory military service

This audio is created with AI assistance

In 2007, Latvia abolished compulsory military service but will return it in 2023 for males 18-27 years old amid security concerns caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. Latvian Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks said two conscriptions are planned for next year. For the first draft in January, the Ministry of Defense will invite young people to apply for military training on a voluntary basis. Starting from the second half of 2023, citizens will also be conscripted on a mandatory basis. The government plans to attract about 1,000 citizens to Latvian army units.