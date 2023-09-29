Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pentagon: English language training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots begins in US

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 29, 2023 6:40 AM 1 min read
An F-16 performs during the Air Show in Radom, Poland on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense has officially confirmed the beginning of English language classes as part of the program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

"English language training for several pilots has begun," said Pentagon Deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. She added that the length of the courses will depend on the existing competencies of the Ukrainian soldiers.

Singh also acknowledged that the potential U.S. government "shutdown" on Oct. 1 might have an impact on Ukrainian pilots' language training. This concerns civilian personnel engaged in training, who will be unable to carry out their duties due to the suspension of budgetary funding.

Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder General Patrick Ryder said at the end of August that the U.S. would start instructing Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on F-16 aircraft in October at the Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian military must complete English language training at the Lackland Air Force in Texas.

Dutch minister: Netherlands to deliver first F-16 jets to Ukraine in 2024
The minister estimated that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the fourth-generation jets could take six to eight months, which is a shorter period than the usual training of Dutch pilots.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Ilnytska
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.