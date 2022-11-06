Kyiv to have emergency blackouts on Nov. 7 due to shortage of electricity.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said that the electricity shortages would be 32% more than expected. “It's a lot and it's a force majeure,” he said.

Blackouts will be longer than outlined in the official blackout schedules for Nov. 7, and outages can start “from the morning," he said.

According to the state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo, blackouts are scheduled in Kyiv and 7 Ukrainian oblasts: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava.