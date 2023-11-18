Air defense units engage Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses have engaged Russian Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast, according to the regional military administration.



The Air Force said that one group of Russian drones was headed towards Kyiv. In the capital, air defense sirens could be heard at around 11:00 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Shortly after midnight, some local Telegram channels reported sounds of explosions in the city.



Earlier, Russia launched multiple Shahed-type drones from Ukraine's north, with UAVs detected flying through Sumy and Poltava oblasts. The drones then continued westward, raising alerts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy oblasts.