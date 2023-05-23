Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv councilwoman charged over a car accident, denies driving under influence

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 2:02 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office charged Kyiv City Councilwoman Yaryna Arieva with causing a car accident under the influence of drugs, which resulted in significant injuries to a pedestrian.

Arieva confirmed her involvement in the car accident but denied driving under the influence of drugs in a Facebook post on May 23.

Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office claimed Arieva’s driving ability was impeded by the drugs. Councilwoman claimed she did not notice the pedestrian due to energy blackout in Kyiv.

“I did not use any drugs. The test after the car accident did not show anything and I did not lose my driver’s license,” Arieva wrote.

On May 23, the court placed Arieva under house arrest for two months. Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office intends to appeal the decision.

The councilwoman could face three to eight years in prison and lose her driver’s license for a period of five to eight years, according to Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Arieva wrote that the allegations of driving under the influence of drugs are a part of the campaign to discredit her. She believes the campaign is organized due to her involvement in the protest against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The car accident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022, while Arieva, 22, was driving a Volkswagen Polo. According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the driver hit the pedestrian on a crosswalk. The impact from the collision caused multiple injuries to the pedestrian, including broken bones and brain injury.

Arieva claimed her family began helping the woman who suffered the injuries with receiving medical care after the accident. Arieva’s father, Volodymyr Ariev, is a representative in Ukraine’s parliament. Her mother, Nataliia Fitsych, is a journalist.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv denies EU diplomacy chief’s claim that Ukrainian pilots began F-16 training
Key developments on May 23: * Air Force prepares for Ukrainian pilots training on F-16s * Russia cancels so-called ‘counter-terrorist operation’ in its Belgorod Oblast * Ukraine receives $1.6 billion in macro-financial assistance from EU * Zelensky marks Marines Day at front line * Germany pro…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.