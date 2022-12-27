Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kyiv City Council: Emergency power outages will continue throughout winter in Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 12:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, emergency power outages will continue in Kyiv throughout the whole winter, Kyiv City Council deputy chairman Petro Panteleev said on Dec. 27.

“The situation is not simple, and we see it on weekdays: restrictions continue, power outages continue, and they are more of an emergency than planned. We will live in such realities during the whole winter, we must understand this,” he said.

According to Panteleev, emergency services are working round-the-clock to improve the situation.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 27 that the power deficit in the country has been “slightly reduced” due to an increase in production by the country’s power plants.

However, the energy system’s capacity remains insufficient to meet all of the consumers’ needs as consumption has also increased, the operator said. Ukrenergo added that energy consumption limits had been set for all Ukrainian regions.

If they are exceeded, it will necessitate the implementation of emergency blackouts to balance the system.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water and heating cut-offs.

In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on Dec. 20 that 10-hour-long power outages had become a “new reality” in Kyiv.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets.

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
