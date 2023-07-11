Kyiv authorities report shooting down all Russian drones in latest aerial attack on capital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all Russian drones launched at the capital overnight on July 11 in the second drone attack on the capital this month.

"All detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

The Interior Ministry later reported that debris from one of the drones was found in a settlement inside the Kyiv region. Windows and private households were also damaged.

No casualties were reported.

Popko stated that according to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed drones that "were launched from the south, probably from the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation."

Details on the exact number of drones launched by Russian forces and destroyed by Ukraine's air defense have yet to be revealed.

Around 3:30 a.m. local time, air raid alerts were activated in Ukraine's central and southern oblasts. The Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.