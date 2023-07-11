Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Kyiv authorities report shooting down all Russian drones in latest aerial attack on capital

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2023 7:06 AM 1 min read
Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all Russian drones launched at the capital overnight on July 11 in the second drone attack on the capital this month.

"All detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

The Interior Ministry later reported that debris from one of the drones was found in a settlement inside the Kyiv region. Windows and private households were also damaged.

No casualties were reported.

Popko stated that according to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed drones that "were launched from the south, probably from the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation."

Details on the exact number of drones launched by Russian forces and destroyed by Ukraine's air defense have yet to be revealed.

Around 3:30 a.m. local time, air raid alerts were activated in Ukraine's central and southern oblasts. The Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
