Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv authorities initiating changes to legislation on bomb shelters

by Dinara Khalilova June 9, 2023 6:07 PM 1 min read
A woman stands in front of a shelter, the exterior wall of which is marked by the word "People," in Saltivka, a large residential area located in the northeastern part of Kharkiv on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv City Military Administration will initiate a change to the legislation to prevent property developers from bypassing the requirements to equip residential buildings with bomb shelters.

According to Petro Panteleiev, the administration’s deputy head, the current legislation allows developers to either include bomb shelters in their construction projects or ensure one is nearby. “There should be no ‘or,’” said Panteleiev.

This legal gap has resulted in very few modern buildings in Kyiv having shelters inside them, the official said.

He added that the State Emergency Service and local self-government are cut out from the process of putting houses in use.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, 4,200 bomb shelters in the capital have been inspected as of June 9, and only 2,900 are suitable for use. Kyiv has a total of 4,600 bomb shelters.

Ukrainian authorities started a nationwide audit after two women and a nine-year-old child were killed by missile debris in Kyiv on June 1 as they couldn’t access the bomb shelter at a nearby clinic.

Civilian deaths in Kyiv spark outrage over closed bomb shelters
The case of the three victims of the June 1 missile strike in Kyiv, who died while trying to enter a closed air defense shelter has sparked anger from Ukrainian officials and the public.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.