Kyiv administration sues subway contractor for using state funds to make a buck

After being given an advance payment to extend a subway line, the Kyivmetrobud contractor allegedly deposited a $58 million portion of the payment to a bank and has made $5.4 million off the interest since 2019. Kyivmetrobud hasn’t publicly addressed the accusations.

The city administration is suing the company to get the money made off the interest back, plus a $1.7 million compensation for “unreasonable use of budget funds,” according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

The funds had been allocated to extend Kyiv’s “green” Syretsko-Pecherska subway line north to the Vynohradar district.