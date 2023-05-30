Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: African tour set to ensure support for Ukraine’s UN resolutions

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2023 4:00 PM 3 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his diplomatic tour in Africa. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said late on May 29 that he is seeking support for Ukraine’s UN General Assembly resolutions and hoping to isolate Russia internationally.

Kuleba is currently taking part in a diplomatic tour in Africa. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister began his Africa tour on May 22 by visiting Morocco. Since then, he has visited Ethiopia, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

This remains a difficult task due to Russia’s extensive investments in African countries, Kuleba admitted.

As Ukraine looks West, Russia wins over Africa
Since its independence, Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts have focused primarily on looking West. Meanwhile, Russia has set its sights all over the world. While the Euro-Atlantic world has been firm in its support of Ukraine, condemning Russia’s all-out war, the African continent, home to 54 countries a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

According to the minister, for the past thirty years, the continent developed under the “inertia of the Soviet times” and Ukraine gradually “lost Africa.” Russia has leveraged this to systematically build up its influence.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his diplomatic tour in Africa. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's website)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his diplomatic tour in Africa. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's website)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his diplomatic tour in Africa. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's website)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his diplomatic tour in Africa. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine's website)

Ukraine's minister claimed that Moscow’s diplomatic corps is trying to undermine Kuleba’s tour, convincing African leaders not to meet him.

Despite these efforts, Kuleba reported tangible results, as eight out of 10 countries agreed to open a Ukrainian embassy, and the other two are still contemplating.

Opening new embassies on the African continent was one of the main tasks set by President Volodymyr Zelensky for developing Ukraine-Africa relations.

"African countries are ready for the return of Ukraine in all senses. In order for more African students to study in Ukraine, which is beneficial to our educational institutions and increases the soft power of our state; ready to increase trade volumes; ready for a new development of tourism after the war; they are also interested in pharmaceuticals, digitalization, and a number of other areas,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister begins his second Africa tour
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba began his African tour this week, starting in Morocco, as he seeks to challenge Russia’s influence on the continent. Kuleba plans to endorse President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula and guarantee grain supplies flow to African countries, Foreign Minister…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.