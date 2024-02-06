Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, EU
Kuleba meets with Portuguese FM in Kyiv

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2024 3:43 PM 1 min read
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho in Kyiv on Feb. 6, 2024. (Dmytro Kuleba/Twitter)
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho in Kyiv on Feb. 6 during Cravinho's two-day visit to Ukraine.

The Portuguese delegation arrived in Ukraine on Feb. 5, headed by Cravinho and Education Minister Joao Costa.

It was not Cravinho's first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, having visited on several occasions since 2022, including on Ukraine's Independence Day in August 2022.

His most recent visit was with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in August 2023.

Portugal's Foreign Ministry said the delegation had planned a two-day visit "with the war and the recovery of Ukraine on the agenda."

Kuleba thanked Cravinho for his "personal firm position in support of Ukraine" and said the two discussed Ukraine's peace formula, Ukraine's accession into NATO and the EU, and further Portuguese military assistance.

"Ukraine counts on the EU to speed up and increase the delivery of artillery shells in sufficient numbers. Ukrainian soldiers deserve and anticipate relevant decisions," Kuleba added.

Ukraine is increasingly facing a "critical" shortage of artillery shells, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reportedly said in January.

The EU had promised to deliver Ukraine 1 million shells by March 2024 but is far behind the target and unlikely to reach it within the next month.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

Parliament summons SBU head over alleged surveillance of Bihus.Info

Ukraine's parliament voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), following the report on Feb. 5 that the SBU was behind the surveillance of the team of the Ukrainian investigative outlet Bihus.Info, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 6.
Ukraine news

Media: Finland to extend border closure with Russia.

A new decision on the status of the border is expected on Feb. 8, but sources in the government told Ilta Sanomat that the situation remains the same and that the government is looking for a more sustainable solution beyond simply temporarily extending the closure again.
