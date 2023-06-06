Kuleba: EU to help Ukraine ease consequences of Kakhovka dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is ready to aid Ukraine in mitigating the consequences of the Kakhovka dam's destruction, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a phone call with EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

Kuleba didn't provide any further details on the EU's promised assistance.

Earlier the same day, the minister called Russia's destruction of Kherson Oblast's dam a "heinous war crime" and "probably Europe's largest technological disaster in decades."

Kuleba also criticized international media for echoing Russian narratives about the Kakhovka dam explosion, saying it "puts facts and propaganda on equal footing."

Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Several world leaders and international organizations condemned Russia's move, calling it a war crime.

Around 16,000 people's homes and 80 settlements in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in "critical risk" zones for flooding.

Evacuation from the affected settlements is ongoing, with 1339 residents having already been rescued as of 4:00 p.m., as reported by Ukraine's Interior Ministry.