Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News
Edit post

Kuleba: EU to help Ukraine ease consequences of Kakhovka dam destruction

by Dinara Khalilova June 6, 2023 8:12 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is talking to media as he arrives to the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on May 16, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is ready to aid Ukraine in mitigating the consequences of the Kakhovka dam's destruction, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a phone call with EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

Kuleba didn't provide any further details on the EU's promised assistance.

Earlier the same day, the minister called Russia's destruction of Kherson Oblast's dam a "heinous war crime" and "probably Europe's largest technological disaster in decades."

Kuleba also criticized international media for echoing Russian narratives about the Kakhovka dam explosion, saying it "puts facts and propaganda on equal footing."

Russian troops destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Several world leaders and international organizations condemned Russia's move, calling it a war crime.

Around 16,000 people's homes and 80 settlements in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in "critical risk" zones for flooding.

Evacuation from the affected settlements is ongoing, with 1339 residents having already been rescued as of 4:00 p.m., as reported by Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Dinara Khalilova
Dinara Khalilova
News Editor
Dinara Khalilova is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She has previously worked as a fixer and local producer for Sky News. Dinara holds a BA in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and a Master’s degree in media and communication from Bournemouth University in the UK.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.