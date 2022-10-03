Kremlin spokesman: Russia to consult locals on 'borders' of annexed Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities are "consulting with the local population" to define the "borders" of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which Russia claimed to annex on Sept. 30, according to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

There are no plans, however, to hold new pseudo-referendums in these territories, the spokesman said, reported Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS.

On Sept. 30, Peskov said that Russia had annexed the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts within the borders as of 2014.

