Kremlin spokesman: No forecasts on when Crimean Bridge will be restored.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “there are still no forecasts” for restoring the Crimean Bridge, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. The fire has already been eliminated, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Russian media also reported that all trains from Russia to Crimea had been canceled due to the fire, and the sale of train tickets to the peninsula had been suspended. Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Crimea Bridge, which links the Russian-occupied peninsula with Russia via the Kerch Strait, at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8.