News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny, Dmitry Peskov, European Union
Edit post

Kremlin dismisses EU's demand for international investigation of Navalny's death

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 3:29 PM 2 min read
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin (R) during the SCTO Summit on Nov. 23, 2023, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the European Union's demand to allow an independent international investigation into the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Feb. 20.

Navalny, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District. He had been convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent.

Leaders around the world have blamed Putin for his death. Opinions differ on whether his death was caused by the harsh prison conditions or was an intentional murder.

The EU's High Representative Josep Borrell said in a Feb. 19 statement that "Russia must allow an independent and transparent international investigation into circumstances of his (Navalny's) sudden death." He also called on Russia to "immediately and unconditionally" release all other political prisoners.

"We do not consider such demands at all, especially from Mr. Borrell," Peskov said at a press conference, as cited by RIA Novosti.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's parliament, earlier claimed that "Washington and Brussels are to blame for Navalny's death."

The penal colony that Navalny was held in is located in a remote settlement north of the Arctic Circle with "tough conditions," according to the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by Navalny.

The Russian government is still refusing to give Navalny's family access to his body.

European and American officials have said they are considering additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
